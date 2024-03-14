Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.40.

Get Select Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Select Medical

Select Medical Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SEM opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. Select Medical has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $33.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,789,668 shares in the company, valued at $176,531,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at $182,140,358.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,789,668 shares in the company, valued at $176,531,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $34,320,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Select Medical by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,617,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after acquiring an additional 762,219 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Select Medical by 1,015.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 553,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 503,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,347,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $290,173,000 after purchasing an additional 342,496 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.