Semper Paratus Acquisition (NASDAQ:LGSTU) Shares Down 44.8%

Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGSTU – Get Free Report) shares fell 44.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGSTU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

About Semper Paratus Acquisition

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire companies operating in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries.

