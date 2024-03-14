SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. SentinelOne updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

SentinelOne stock opened at $27.93 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,880,777.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,122 shares in the company, valued at $34,813,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 517,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $11,769,264.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,880,777.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,813,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 977,473 shares of company stock valued at $23,888,237. 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SentinelOne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in SentinelOne by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 19.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

