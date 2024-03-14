Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives $84.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.82.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 677,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,387,000 after buying an additional 46,210 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOUR stock opened at $79.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average is $65.32. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $92.30.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

