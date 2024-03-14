Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading Down 4.8%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) was down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.29 and last traded at $12.37. Approximately 1,484,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,696,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHLS shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.18.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 1.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

