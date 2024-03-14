Shore Capital Group (LON:SGR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $222.50

Shore Capital Group Ltd (LON:SGR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 222.50 ($2.85) and traded as high as GBX 222.50 ($2.85). Shore Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.85), with a volume of 3,258 shares traded.

Shore Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The stock has a market cap of £48.00 million and a P/E ratio of 21.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 222.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 222.50.

About Shore Capital Group

Shore Capital Group Limited offers corporate advice; a market-making business; investment research available in the United Kingdom, and a range of investment opportunities within its asset management and principal finance activities. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets, Asset Management, Central Costs and Principal Finance.

