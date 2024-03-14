Short Interest in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Rises By 44.2%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the February 14th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 111 during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of 111 by 231.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 111 in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in 111 in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of 111 by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 41,321 shares during the last quarter. 21.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

111 Stock Performance

Shares of YI opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. 111 has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.36.

About 111

111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

