Short Interest in Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Expands By 4,700.0%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 4,700.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Acreage Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ACRDF opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Acreage has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in cultivating and processing cannabis plants; manufacturing branded consumer products; distributing cannabis flower and manufactured products; and retailing dosable cannabis products to consumers. The company's products appeal to medical and adult recreational use customers.

