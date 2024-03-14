Short Interest in Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Drops By 30.8%

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 449,700 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the February 14th total of 649,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Adbri Stock Performance

Adbri stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. Adbri has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $2.05.

About Adbri

Adbri Limited manufactures and distributes construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications.

