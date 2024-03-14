Short Interest in Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Drops By 30.8%

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 449,700 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the February 14th total of 649,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Adbri Stock Performance
Adbri stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. Adbri has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $2.05.
About Adbri
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Adbri
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Adbri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adbri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.