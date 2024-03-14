Short Interest in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Expands By 35.4%

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the February 14th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $181.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.88. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director James Paul Scopa purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Adverum Biotechnologies
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADVM. StockNews.com raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADVM
About Adverum Biotechnologies
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adverum Biotechnologies
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.