Short Interest in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Expands By 87.4%

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 87.4% from the February 14th total of 8,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Edoc Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Edoc Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Meteora Capital LLC increased its stake in Edoc Acquisition by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 97,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC increased its stake in Edoc Acquisition by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 60,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edoc Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADOC opened at $8.35 on Thursday. Edoc Acquisition has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17.

Edoc Acquisition Company Profile

Edoc Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the healthcare and healthcare provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific.

