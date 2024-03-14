Short Interest in El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Declines By 37.9%

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the February 14th total of 227,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,410.0 days.
El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Performance
Shares of El Puerto de Liverpool stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. El Puerto de Liverpool has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $7.43.
El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile
