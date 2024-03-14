Short Interest in Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Expands By 5,600.0%

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 5,600.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Escalon Medical stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24. Escalon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter. Escalon Medical had a return on equity of 39.40% and a net margin of 3.85%.

Escalon Medical Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

