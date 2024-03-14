Short Interest in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Decreases By 83.8%

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the February 14th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of FICS opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $35.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.0623 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF
The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).
