Short Interest in London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Rises By 4,375.0%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 4,375.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $30.54.
About London Stock Exchange Group
