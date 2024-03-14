Short Interest in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Drops By 72.6%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 388,900 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the February 14th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,923,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family CFO Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 295,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,416,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,338,000 after acquiring an additional 390,939 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,021,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,169 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 204,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.82. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.21.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1453 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

