Short Interest in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Rises By 64.4%

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,190,000 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the February 14th total of 5,590,000 shares. Currently, 19.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital raised Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ventyx Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,924.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $37,371.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 262,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,690.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,924.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 139.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 37,240 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 962.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 987,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,312,000 after buying an additional 895,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 42.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after buying an additional 107,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 62.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 57,396 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,677,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,371,000 after buying an additional 124,298 shares during the period.

Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.36. Ventyx Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

