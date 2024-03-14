Short Interest in ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Drops By 29.6%

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the February 14th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ViaDerma Trading Down 3.4 %

VDRM opened at 0.01 on Thursday. ViaDerma has a 52-week low of 0.01 and a 52-week high of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.01.

ViaDerma Company Profile

ViaDerma, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. It focuses on developing and marketing pharmaceutical products, as well as licensing its technology to companies in the pharmaceutical industry in various therapeutic areas. The company's lead product is Vitastem, a tetracycline-based topical antibiotic used for cuts, scrapes, wounds, infections, burns, acne, psoriasis, eczema, and minor injuries.

