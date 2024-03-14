Short Interest in Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Decreases By 82.5%

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the February 14th total of 62,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 12.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRPX opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $4.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $348,000. 6.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

