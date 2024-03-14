Short Interest in Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) Drops By 23.0%

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the February 14th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Vivakor Price Performance

NASDAQ VIVK opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Vivakor has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivakor

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vivakor stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Vivakor at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivakor Company Profile

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

