Short Interest in WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) Expands By 250.0%

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the February 14th total of 15,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 387,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WANG & LEE GROUP Price Performance
Shares of WLGS opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. WANG & LEE GROUP has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $5.90.
WANG & LEE GROUP Company Profile
