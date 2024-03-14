Short Interest in Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Drops By 50.0%

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of WAYN opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.55%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wayne Savings Bancshares Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Wayne Savings Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

