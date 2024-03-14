Short Interest in WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) Increases By 106.3%

WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the February 14th total of 41,200 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
WeTrade Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WETG opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86. WeTrade Group has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $64.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WeTrade Group in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WeTrade Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WeTrade Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of WeTrade Group by 958.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 77,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of WeTrade Group by 1,715.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 253,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 239,778 shares in the last quarter.
WeTrade Group Company Profile
WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.
