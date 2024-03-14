Short Interest in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Increases By 285.6%

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a growth of 285.6% from the February 14th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WISeKey International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in WISeKey International by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in WISeKey International in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in WISeKey International by 151.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

WISeKey International Trading Down 1.2 %

WKEY opened at $2.50 on Thursday. WISeKey International has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

