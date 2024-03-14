Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Declines By 45.4%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the February 14th total of 247,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.7 days.
Worldline Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WWLNF opened at $10.94 on Thursday. Worldline has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26.
About Worldline
