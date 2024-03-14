Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Declines By 45.4%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the February 14th total of 247,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.7 days.

Worldline Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WWLNF opened at $10.94 on Thursday. Worldline has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

