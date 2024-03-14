Short Interest in WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Grows By 23.1%

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 273,200 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the February 14th total of 221,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.4 days.
WSP Global Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $165.37 on Thursday. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.47.
WSP Global Company Profile
