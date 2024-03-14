Short Interest in WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Grows By 23.1%

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 273,200 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the February 14th total of 221,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.4 days.

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $165.37 on Thursday. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.47.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

