Short Interest in ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Expands By 619.5%

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 619.5% from the February 14th total of 165,400 shares. Approximately 74.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZVSA opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $96.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZyVersa Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZyVersa Therapeutics stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 980,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 3.17% of ZyVersa Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company engages in the development of VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of multiple renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic nephropathy; and IC 100, a monoclonal antibody inflammasome ASC inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for treatment of multitude of inflammatory diseases.

