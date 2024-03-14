SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$10.25 to C$9.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIL. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SilverCrest Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.25.

Shares of CVE:SIL opened at C$8.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other SilverCrest Metals news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.44, for a total value of C$472,440.00.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

