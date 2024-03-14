SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.25.
In other news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.44, for a total value of C$472,440.00.
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
