Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

SWKS opened at $107.38 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $118.42. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.02.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,656,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,097,372,000 after buying an additional 123,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,487,905,000 after purchasing an additional 433,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,804,000 after purchasing an additional 276,958 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,474,000 after purchasing an additional 136,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $397,929,000 after purchasing an additional 67,107 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

