Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW) Short Interest Down 32.1% in February

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the February 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Slam Trading Up 12.5 %

Shares of SLAMW stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16. Slam has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.38.

Institutional Trading of Slam

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Slam stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 212,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Slam Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

