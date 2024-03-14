Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,647.08

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,647.08 ($21.10) and traded as high as GBX 1,653 ($21.18). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,628 ($20.86), with a volume of 665,502 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,640.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,647.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2,584.13, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, insider Karin Hoeing bought 201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,622 ($20.78) per share, with a total value of £3,260.22 ($4,177.09). Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

