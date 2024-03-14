Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Upgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LUV opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.61.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

