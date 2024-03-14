SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,345,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $390,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $94.82 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $95.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.54.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

