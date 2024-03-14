SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $216.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SPSC. DA Davidson began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.67.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $183.48 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $140.00 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.33 and a 200-day moving average of $178.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.25 and a beta of 0.79.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.05 million. Analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $1,092,609.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,027,283.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $1,092,609.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,553 shares in the company, valued at $27,027,283.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 12,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total value of $2,310,252.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,954,030.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $12,748,429 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 491,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,780,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,316,000 after purchasing an additional 43,191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 55.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,858,000 after purchasing an additional 49,604 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,590,000 after purchasing an additional 115,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at $23,356,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.