Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Star Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Get Star Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGU

Star Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SGU opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. Star Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $389.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

Star Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Star Group’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Star Group during the fourth quarter valued at $917,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Star Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

About Star Group

(Get Free Report)

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.