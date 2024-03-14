Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STLC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Stelco and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$50.06.

Shares of Stelco stock opened at C$40.65 on Wednesday. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$32.93 and a twelve month high of C$59.13. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$42.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

