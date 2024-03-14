Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SCM. B. Riley reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $12.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

NYSE:SCM opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $314.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $28.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 205.13%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

