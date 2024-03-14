STERIS’ (TSE:STE) Downgraded by Stifel Canada to “Hold”

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
STERIS’ Stock Performance
STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$195.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$208.50 million.
About STERIS’
