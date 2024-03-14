StockNews.com Downgrades Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Buy

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $207.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $223.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 336.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after buying an additional 1,666,757 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,010,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,678,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,001,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,220,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,633,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after buying an additional 96,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,382,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 39,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

