StockNews.com Downgrades Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to Sell

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.