StockNews.com Downgrades Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) to Sell

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SYRS opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The company has a market cap of $136.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at Syros Pharmaceuticals

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 904,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,786,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,007.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 85.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 87.3% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 26,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

See Also

