StockNews.com Downgrades Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) to Sell

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of SYRS opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The company has a market cap of $136.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Insider Transactions at Syros Pharmaceuticals
In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 904,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,786,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,007.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals
About Syros Pharmaceuticals
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.
