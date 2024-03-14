StockNews.com Downgrades Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) to Buy

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

