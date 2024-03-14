StockNews.com Downgrades United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) to Sell

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

UNFI stock opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.53. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $719.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2,136.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 657,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 627,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 211.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,915,000 after purchasing an additional 622,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,064,000 after purchasing an additional 567,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth about $21,416,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $19,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

