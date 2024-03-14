StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.75.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $329.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

