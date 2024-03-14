StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

OCX opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

