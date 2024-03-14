StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Up 50.0 %

SRNE stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 23.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 31.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

