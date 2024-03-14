StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

SPCB opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $993,453.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPCB. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SuperCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SuperCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SuperCom by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 297,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

