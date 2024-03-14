StockNews.com Lowers Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

LAZ has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $39.50 on Monday. Lazard has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. Lazard had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $825.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently -206.18%.

In other news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $2,951,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,950,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,019,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 466,301 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 47,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 16,930 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 245,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 44,976 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,563,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,565,000 after acquiring an additional 436,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 42.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,662,000 after buying an additional 103,118 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

