StockNews.com Lowers Sasol (NYSE:SSL) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Sasol Stock Performance

Shares of SSL opened at $7.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.42. Sasol has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $14.49.

Sasol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.5248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Sasol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

Sasol Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sasol by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sasol by 700.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

