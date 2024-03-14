StockNews.com Lowers Sasol (NYSE:SSL) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Sasol Stock Performance
Shares of SSL opened at $7.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.42. Sasol has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $14.49.
Sasol Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.5248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Sasol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.
